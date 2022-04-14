BOOJI (BOOJI) Tokenomics
BOOJI (BOOJI) Information
The BOOJI Memecoin is a community-owned cryptocurrency that combines the accessibility and cultural impact of meme coins with tangible utility and real-world impact. Initially created as a learning experiment, BOOJI quickly gained traction and transitioned into a community-driven project with a strong emphasis on environmental conservation and community engagement.
The primary purpose of BOOJI is to provide an inclusive, decentralized platform that fosters financial empowerment and community collaboration. Its utility extends to supporting global conservation efforts by adopting and sponsoring endangered species, such as gorillas, through direct contributions from the project and its holders.
Looking to the future, BOOJI plans to expand its ecosystem by developing an NFT marketplace and implementing a decentralized voting procedure, allowing holders to actively shape the project’s trajectory. With sustainable tokenomics, an active and growing community, and a mission to make a positive environmental and social impact, BOOJI is more than a cryptocurrency—it’s a purpose-driven movement.
BOOJI (BOOJI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BOOJI (BOOJI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BOOJI (BOOJI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BOOJI (BOOJI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BOOJI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BOOJI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
