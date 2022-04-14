BOOK OF RUGS (BOOK OF RUGS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BOOK OF RUGS (BOOK OF RUGS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BOOK OF RUGS (BOOK OF RUGS) Information Book of Rugs is a digital media project built on the Base chain that provides educational content to help users trade crypto more safely. It focuses on raising awareness around common threats such as rug pulls, scams, and poorly managed tokens. Using memes, visual storytelling, and community engagement, Book of Rugs aims to equip traders—especially newcomers—with the tools and knowledge to make better decisions in decentralized markets. Official Website: https://bookofrugs.xyz/ Buy BOOK OF RUGS Now!

BOOK OF RUGS (BOOK OF RUGS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BOOK OF RUGS (BOOK OF RUGS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 124.63K Total Supply: $ 972.09M Circulating Supply: $ 861.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 140.55K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.0001446

BOOK OF RUGS (BOOK OF RUGS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BOOK OF RUGS (BOOK OF RUGS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOOK OF RUGS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOOK OF RUGS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

