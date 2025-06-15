What is BOOKUSD (BUD)

BUD is a decentralized stablecoin designed to maintain a soft peg to the US Dollar. It is the native stablecoin of the BOOKUSD protocol, a borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Users can mint BUD by depositing BOOK tokens as collateral, enabling access to on-chain liquidity without needing to sell their assets. The BOOKUSD protocol is a fork of Liquity V1, originally built on Ethereum, but modified to use BOOK—an asset native to the BNB Chain—instead of ETH as collateral. The protocol offers interest-free borrowing and operates with a liquidation mechanism based on collateral ratios and stability pools to maintain system health.

BOOKUSD (BUD) Resource Official Website

BOOKUSD (BUD) Tokenomics

