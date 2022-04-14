BOOKUSD (BUD) Tokenomics

BOOKUSD (BUD) Tokenomics

USD

BOOKUSD (BUD) Information

BUD is a decentralized stablecoin designed to maintain a soft peg to the US Dollar. It is the native stablecoin of the BOOKUSD protocol, a borrowing platform deployed on the BNB Chain. Users can mint BUD by depositing BOOK tokens as collateral, enabling access to on-chain liquidity without needing to sell their assets.

The BOOKUSD protocol is a fork of Liquity V1, originally built on Ethereum, but modified to use BOOK—an asset native to the BNB Chain—instead of ETH as collateral. The protocol offers interest-free borrowing and operates with a liquidation mechanism based on collateral ratios and stability pools to maintain system health.

Official Website:
https://www.bookusd.com

Market Cap:
$ 71.27K
Total Supply:
$ 67.32K
Circulating Supply:
$ 67.32K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 71.27K
All-Time High:
$ 1.9
All-Time Low:
$ 0.859142
Current Price:
$ 1.059
BOOKUSD (BUD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BOOKUSD (BUD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BUD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BUD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.