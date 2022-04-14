Booze (BOOZE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Booze (BOOZE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Booze (BOOZE) Information Booze is a community memecoin born from Beergang, one of the largest NFT projects on the KAIA chain. It blends humor, social commentary, and Web3 culture to create a shared digital identity for its community. The purpose of the token is to expand and engage its community through memes, entertainment, and grassroots participation. While rooted in meme culture, Booze functions as a social token used to drive content creation, community events, and viral marketing efforts, making it a cultural layer within the KAIA ecosystem rather than just a speculative asset. Official Website: https://booze.beergang.xyz/ Buy BOOZE Now!

Booze (BOOZE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Booze (BOOZE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 672.54K $ 672.54K $ 672.54K All-Time High: $ 0.00095788 $ 0.00095788 $ 0.00095788 All-Time Low: $ 0.00061451 $ 0.00061451 $ 0.00061451 Current Price: $ 0.00067293 $ 0.00067293 $ 0.00067293 Learn more about Booze (BOOZE) price

Booze (BOOZE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Booze (BOOZE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOOZE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOOZE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOOZE's tokenomics, explore BOOZE token's live price!

BOOZE Price Prediction Want to know where BOOZE might be heading? Our BOOZE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BOOZE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!