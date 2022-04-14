Boros (BOROS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Boros (BOROS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Boros (BOROS) Information Boros is a $HYPE-backed coin on the HyperEVM ecosystem. Its purpose is to create a deflationary, yield-generating asset that rewards holders and supports the Hyperliquid ecosystem. A 5% transaction tax drives its utility: 1% is burned to reduce the 1 billion token supply, 2% is distributed gaslessly to holders as rewards, and 2% is converted to $HYPE for a treasury. This treasury invests in DeFi protocols like lending and liquidity provision, generating yield for $BOROS buybacks and burns, fostering scarcity and value growth. Official Website: https://www.boros.meme Whitepaper: https://www.boros.meme/whitepaper Buy BOROS Now!

Boros (BOROS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Boros (BOROS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 251.02K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00025102

Boros (BOROS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Boros (BOROS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOROS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOROS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOROS's tokenomics, explore BOROS token's live price!

