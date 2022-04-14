BOSagora (BOA) Information

The BOS platform project was started in late 2016, and has undergone a major change in technical governance and direction in early 2018. From 2019, We intend to set our course to the original white paperat the time of the ICO with a new brand name called BOSAGORA.

BOSAGORA came from the word “BOS” and “AGORA” combined together, which shows the true birth of democracy.

BOSAGORA aims toward more democratic and productive decision-making process with a blockchain implementation.