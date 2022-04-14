bozo the bull (BOZO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into bozo the bull (BOZO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

bozo the bull (BOZO) Information This is a meme coin project founded on the ideals of pure decentralization, without any predefined utility, corporate backing, or central leadership. It symbolizes a grassroots movement powered entirely by its fast-growing community. The token serves as a cultural icon in the Web3 space, representing freedom, digital identity, and collective creativity in an open ecosystem. bozo the bull is solana's favourite idiot. Official Website: https://bozothebull.com/

bozo the bull (BOZO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for bozo the bull (BOZO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 55.29K $ 55.29K $ 55.29K Total Supply: $ 999.94M $ 999.94M $ 999.94M Circulating Supply: $ 999.94M $ 999.94M $ 999.94M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 55.29K $ 55.29K $ 55.29K All-Time High: $ 0.00106071 $ 0.00106071 $ 0.00106071 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about bozo the bull (BOZO) price

bozo the bull (BOZO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of bozo the bull (BOZO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOZO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOZO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOZO's tokenomics, explore BOZO token's live price!

