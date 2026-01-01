BRANDER Price Today

The live BRANDER (BRANDER) price today is $ 0.00000101, with a 1.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRANDER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000101 per BRANDER.

BRANDER currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 86,017, with a circulating supply of 85.00B BRANDER. During the last 24 hours, BRANDER traded between $ 0.0000010 (low) and $ 0.00000103 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00000225, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BRANDER moved +0.17% in the last hour and +4.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BRANDER (BRANDER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 86.02K$ 86.02K $ 86.02K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 101.20K$ 101.20K $ 101.20K Circulation Supply 85.00B 85.00B 85.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of BRANDER is $ 86.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BRANDER is 85.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.20K.