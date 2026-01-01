ExchangeDEX+
The live BRANDER price today is 0.00000101 USD.BRANDER market cap is 86,017 USD. Track real-time BRANDER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About BRANDER

BRANDER Price Info

What is BRANDER

BRANDER Official Website

BRANDER Tokenomics

BRANDER Price Forecast

BRANDER Price (BRANDER)

Unlisted

1 BRANDER to USD Live Price:

--
----
-1.60%1D
USD
BRANDER (BRANDER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:59:41 (UTC+8)

BRANDER Price Today

The live BRANDER (BRANDER) price today is $ 0.00000101, with a 1.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRANDER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000101 per BRANDER.

BRANDER currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 86,017, with a circulating supply of 85.00B BRANDER. During the last 24 hours, BRANDER traded between $ 0.0000010 (low) and $ 0.00000103 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00000225, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BRANDER moved +0.17% in the last hour and +4.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BRANDER (BRANDER) Market Information

$ 86.02K
$ 86.02K

--
--

$ 101.20K
$ 101.20K

85.00B
85.00B

99,999,999,999.99998
99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of BRANDER is $ 86.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BRANDER is 85.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.20K.

BRANDER Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0000010
$ 0.0000010
24H Low
$ 0.00000103
$ 0.00000103
24H High

$ 0.0000010
$ 0.0000010

$ 0.00000103
$ 0.00000103

$ 0.00000225
$ 0.00000225

$ 0
$ 0

+0.17%

-1.91%

+4.87%

+4.87%

BRANDER (BRANDER) Price History USD

During today, the price change of BRANDER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BRANDER to USD was $ +0.0000001135.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BRANDER to USD was $ -0.0000003715.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BRANDER to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.91%
30 Days$ +0.0000001135+11.25%
60 Days$ -0.0000003715-36.78%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for BRANDER

BRANDER (BRANDER) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BRANDER in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
BRANDER (BRANDER) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of BRANDER could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price BRANDER will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BRANDER price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking BRANDER Price Prediction.

What is BRANDER (BRANDER)

Brander.gg is a platform that connects creators, brands, and communities through real-time interactive advertising inside live streams on platforms such as Twitch, Kick, and YouTube.

The project aims to empower creators to monetize their content and sell their own digital products, while brands gain direct and measurable exposure within live broadcasts.

The $BRANDER token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, rewarding creators, incentivizing audiences, and enabling secure transactions of digital products and brand activations in a decentralized environment.

Brander.gg transforms how advertising and the creator economy work, turning engagement and participation into real value.

BRANDER (BRANDER) Resource

Official Website

About BRANDER

What is the current live price of BRANDER?

BRANDER is priced at ₹0.000091203748521605000, showing a price movement of -1.91% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₹-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the BRANDER market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₹0.00009030074111050000 and ₹0.000093009763343815000 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is BRANDER's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7418, supported by a market capitalization of ₹7767398.8481018785000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 84999999999.99998 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence BRANDER's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BRANDER

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:59:41 (UTC+8)

BRANDER (BRANDER) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about BRANDER

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.000

$0.00

$0.00000000002514

$0.06535

$0.05150

$0.0000007282

$0.0000002040

