BRANDER Price (BRANDER)
The live BRANDER (BRANDER) price today is $ 0.00000101, with a 1.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRANDER to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000101 per BRANDER.
BRANDER currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 86,017, with a circulating supply of 85.00B BRANDER. During the last 24 hours, BRANDER traded between $ 0.0000010 (low) and $ 0.00000103 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00000225, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, BRANDER moved +0.17% in the last hour and +4.87% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of BRANDER is $ 86.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BRANDER is 85.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.20K.
During today, the price change of BRANDER to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BRANDER to USD was $ +0.0000001135.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BRANDER to USD was $ -0.0000003715.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BRANDER to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.91%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000001135
|+11.25%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000003715
|-36.78%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of BRANDER could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Brander.gg is a platform that connects creators, brands, and communities through real-time interactive advertising inside live streams on platforms such as Twitch, Kick, and YouTube.
The project aims to empower creators to monetize their content and sell their own digital products, while brands gain direct and measurable exposure within live broadcasts.
The $BRANDER token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, rewarding creators, incentivizing audiences, and enabling secure transactions of digital products and brand activations in a decentralized environment.
Brander.gg transforms how advertising and the creator economy work, turning engagement and participation into real value.
What is the current live price of BRANDER?
BRANDER is priced at ₹0.000091203748521605000, showing a price movement of -1.91% over the last 24 hours.
How much trading activity is visible today?
A total of ₹-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.
How liquid is the BRANDER market?
The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.
What does the daily trading range indicate?
Price movement between ₹0.00009030074111050000 and ₹0.000093009763343815000 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.
What is BRANDER's current ranking in the market?
It is currently positioned at rank #7418, supported by a market capitalization of ₹7767398.8481018785000.
What role does supply play in price stability?
The circulating supply of 84999999999.99998 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.
What factors influence BRANDER's liquidity profile?
Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.