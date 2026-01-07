Brander.gg is a platform that connects creators, brands, and communities through real-time interactive advertising inside live streams on platforms such as Twitch, Kick, and YouTube.

The project aims to empower creators to monetize their content and sell their own digital products, while brands gain direct and measurable exposure within live broadcasts.

The $BRANDER token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, rewarding creators, incentivizing audiences, and enabling secure transactions of digital products and brand activations in a decentralized environment.

Brander.gg transforms how advertising and the creator economy work, turning engagement and participation into real value.