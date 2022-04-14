BRAZILIAN MIKU (MIKU) Tokenomics
In the second place this year, we have everyone's beloved Vocaloid, Hatsune Miku! But not it's not just your normal Miku this time, it's her alternative versions from every country on Earth and every fandom in existence.
This year's biggest fan art craze started with artist @ErinArtista posting artwork of Brazilian Miku tanned with visible tan lines, wearing sunglasses on her head, a crop top with the flag of Brazil on it and short denim shorts.
Two months later, another artist posted an artwork inspired by it, and the rest is meme history, as the design inspired hundreds of artists to share their versions of Brazilian Miku, which was followed by artists taking the idea further and creating versions of Miku from France, Poland, Mexico and other countries, and furthermore yet as Miku started traveling through fandoms.
Suffice it to say, we've got hundreds of amazing artworks for every Miku fan to enjoy and built an entire Mikuverse together in the process.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BRAZILIAN MIKU (MIKU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of BRAZILIAN MIKU (MIKU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MIKU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MIKU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
