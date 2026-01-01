Bridge402 Price Today

The live Bridge402 (BRIDGE402) price today is $ 0, with a 1,62% change over the past 24 hours. The current BRIDGE402 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BRIDGE402.

Bridge402 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7 242,06, with a circulating supply of 938,34M BRIDGE402. During the last 24 hours, BRIDGE402 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BRIDGE402 moved +0,22% in the last hour and -2,19% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Bridge402 (BRIDGE402) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7,24K$ 7,24K $ 7,24K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 7,24K$ 7,24K $ 7,24K Circulation Supply 938,34M 938,34M 938,34M Total Supply 938 344 712,929447 938 344 712,929447 938 344 712,929447

