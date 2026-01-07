Bridge402 bridges Web2 APIs to Web3 via x402 payments, enabling AI agents and Web3 applications to access premium APIs that were previously out of reach.

Our goal is to increase AI Agent access to data enrichment apis. We currently have wrapped the treeofalpha news websocket in x402. Agents connect to the websocket and pay-per-minute of connection instead of paying monthly subscriptions

We also have several Diffbot.com apis, such as the Extract API which extracts text and data from news articles, blog posts, images. Then, we also have the Diffbot Natural Language API wrapped so that agents can analyze the data pulled from the extract api