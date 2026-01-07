Bridge402 (BRIDGE402) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Bridge402 (BRIDGE402), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Market Cap:
$ 7.72K
Total Supply:
$ 938.37M
Circulating Supply:
$ 938.37M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 7.72K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00046213
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000817
Current Price:
$ 0
Bridge402 (BRIDGE402) Information

Bridge402 bridges Web2 APIs to Web3 via x402 payments, enabling AI agents and Web3 applications to access premium APIs that were previously out of reach.

Our goal is to increase AI Agent access to data enrichment apis. We currently have wrapped the treeofalpha news websocket in x402. Agents connect to the websocket and pay-per-minute of connection instead of paying monthly subscriptions

We also have several Diffbot.com apis, such as the Extract API which extracts text and data from news articles, blog posts, images. Then, we also have the Diffbot Natural Language API wrapped so that agents can analyze the data pulled from the extract api

Official Website:
https://docs.bridge402.tech/

Bridge402 (BRIDGE402) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Bridge402 (BRIDGE402) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BRIDGE402 tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BRIDGE402 tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

