Bright Union is a crypto coverage (“insurance”) aggregation platform that allows user to easily protect their capital from hacks, smart contract fails, and rug pulls. Bright Union as aggregator facilitates three key actions:
- Compare, buy and manage crypto coverages on different platforms from a single interface
- Provide coverage by staking stable coins or matured currencies on different platforms from a single interface.
- Stake at Bright Union and become part of the DAO (the Union).
Bright Union does not stop at being an Aggregator, we are also an DeFi coverage accelerator. “We make risk markets work” through our innovative Bright Treasury . In short: the Bright Treasury will take positions in the crypto risk markets, and will provide superior investment opportunities for crypto users.
Bright Union (BRIGHT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Bright Union (BRIGHT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bright Union (BRIGHT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BRIGHT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BRIGHT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
