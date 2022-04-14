BRLA Digital BRLA (BRLA) Tokenomics
BRLA Digital offers a BRL-pegged stablecoin specifically designed for cross-border transactions, catering to B2B clients seeking efficient and secure payment solutions. The BRLA token is the only audited BRL stablecoin, providing smooth and reliable on/off ramps for businesses. By utilizing the BRLA token, companies can streamline their financial operations, and reduce transaction costs, all within a fully compliant framework.
Understanding the tokenomics of BRLA Digital BRLA (BRLA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BRLA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BRLA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
