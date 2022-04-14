Bro the cat (BRO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bro the cat (BRO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bro the cat (BRO) Information “Bro the Cat” is a viral memecoin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by a mischievous black cat that embodies internet humor and trolling culture. The coin features a cheeky black cat, known for its playful antics and sassy attitude, making it a perfect mascot for the internet-savvy memecoin world. As the cat trolls its way through social media, “Bro the Cat” has gained popularity by combining humor with the fast, low-cost transactions of Solana, quickly capturing attention and going viral. Official Website: https://pump.fun/33rVymHHPxfMvg4EHKBRF3h8a37cG7Et3eQWZzAkpump Buy BRO Now!

Bro the cat (BRO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bro the cat (BRO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 143.86K $ 143.86K $ 143.86K Total Supply: $ 999.70M $ 999.70M $ 999.70M Circulating Supply: $ 999.70M $ 999.70M $ 999.70M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 143.86K $ 143.86K $ 143.86K All-Time High: $ 0.00726825 $ 0.00726825 $ 0.00726825 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00014463 $ 0.00014463 $ 0.00014463 Learn more about Bro the cat (BRO) price

Bro the cat (BRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bro the cat (BRO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BRO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BRO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BRO's tokenomics, explore BRO token's live price!

