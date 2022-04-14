Bruh (BRUH) Information

Meet $BRUH, a green monster who's tired of the hype, the pumps, and the inevitable dumps. Unlike other tokens, $BRUH doesn't care about the moon or lambos. In fact, $BRUH doesn't care about much at all. He's seen the meme tokens come and go, watched as their value bled to zero, and he's had enough. So, what does $BRUH do? He launches his own token, of course. Powered by the iconic Mike Wazowski $BRUH face, $BRUH is here to spread a different kind of energy—a laid-back, "whatever" attitude that's refreshingly honest in a space filled with overzealous optimism. This isn't about creating the next big thing; it's about embracing the $BRUH moments in life, those times when you just want to throw your hands up and say, "Bruh."