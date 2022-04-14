Discover key insights into Buckazoids (BUCKAZOIDS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Buckazoids (BUCKAZOIDS) Information

The $Buckazoids memecoin project is about the recent discovery of the $BTC symbol on a videogame currency: $BUCKAZOIDS, from the year 1991, game called: Space Quest.

This is a memecoin rallying behind the lore and the speculation of the bitcoin origins, and their founders.

This Solana memecoin has no utility or any intrinsic value. Meant for entertainment purposes only.

A community has since then adopted $BUCKAZOIDS, CTO operations have ensued.