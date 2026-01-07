Builders (BUILDERS) Tokenomics
Builders (BUILDERS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Builders (BUILDERS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Builders (BUILDERS) Information
Builders (BUILDERS) is a community-driven memecoin inspired by Binance founder CZ’s iconic phrase “Keep Building.” The project embodies the core values of perseverance, innovation, and unity, representing the unstoppable spirit of creators and believers within the BNB Chain ecosystem.
Launched on September 22, 2025, Builders was created to motivate Web3 users to continue innovating, developing, and supporting one another, regardless of market conditions. It symbolizes the strength of community collaboration and the collective effort to move the blockchain industry forward.
At its heart, Builders is more than just a memecoin it’s a movement. The project encourages people from across the globe, especially from China and Vietnam, to join together under a shared vision of growth and learning. Builders empowers both new and experienced participants in the crypto space to become contributors, creators, and educators in the expanding world of decentralized technology.
With a total supply of 1 billion tokens and liquidity fully locked, Builders prioritizes transparency and community trust. The token’s fair distribution ensures that the power remains in the hands of the community the true builders of the ecosystem. Every holder, supporter, and contributor plays a vital role in shaping the project’s direction and helping expand its reach across the Web3 landscape.
Builders’ long-term mission is to create a supportive environment for individuals and teams who are passionate about blockchain innovation. Through educational initiatives, collaborations, and community-driven campaigns, the project aims to highlight the importance of creativity, persistence, and shared success.
In essence, Builders stands as a tribute to the “Keep Building” spirit motivating people to stay active, inspired, and constructive during every phase of the market. Whether you are a developer, designer, investor, or fan of crypto culture, Builders invites you to be part of a global community dedicated to building a better, stronger Web3 future.
Builders (BUILDERS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Builders (BUILDERS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BUILDERS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BUILDERS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BUILDERS's tokenomics, explore BUILDERS token's live price!
BUILDERS Price Prediction
Want to know where BUILDERS might be heading? Our BUILDERS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for