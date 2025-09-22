Builders Price (BUILDERS)
The live Builders (BUILDERS) price today is $ 0.00010689, with a 12.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current BUILDERS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00010689 per BUILDERS.
Builders currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 106,837, with a circulating supply of 1.00B BUILDERS. During the last 24 hours, BUILDERS traded between $ 0.0000936 (low) and $ 0.00011407 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.000689, while the all-time low was $ 0.00007173.
In short-term performance, BUILDERS moved +0.11% in the last hour and +6.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Builders is $ 106.84K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUILDERS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 106.84K.
+0.11%
+12.92%
+6.41%
+6.41%
During today, the price change of Builders to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Builders to USD was $ -0.0000438134.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Builders to USD was $ -0.0000678590.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Builders to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+12.92%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000438134
|-40.98%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000678590
|-63.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Builders could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Builders (BUILDERS) is a community-driven memecoin inspired by Binance founder CZ’s iconic phrase “Keep Building.” The project embodies the core values of perseverance, innovation, and unity, representing the unstoppable spirit of creators and believers within the BNB Chain ecosystem.
Launched on September 22, 2025, Builders was created to motivate Web3 users to continue innovating, developing, and supporting one another, regardless of market conditions. It symbolizes the strength of community collaboration and the collective effort to move the blockchain industry forward.
At its heart, Builders is more than just a memecoin it’s a movement. The project encourages people from across the globe, especially from China and Vietnam, to join together under a shared vision of growth and learning. Builders empowers both new and experienced participants in the crypto space to become contributors, creators, and educators in the expanding world of decentralized technology.
With a total supply of 1 billion tokens and liquidity fully locked, Builders prioritizes transparency and community trust. The token’s fair distribution ensures that the power remains in the hands of the community the true builders of the ecosystem. Every holder, supporter, and contributor plays a vital role in shaping the project’s direction and helping expand its reach across the Web3 landscape.
Builders’ long-term mission is to create a supportive environment for individuals and teams who are passionate about blockchain innovation. Through educational initiatives, collaborations, and community-driven campaigns, the project aims to highlight the importance of creativity, persistence, and shared success.
In essence, Builders stands as a tribute to the “Keep Building” spirit motivating people to stay active, inspired, and constructive during every phase of the market. Whether you are a developer, designer, investor, or fan of crypto culture, Builders invites you to be part of a global community dedicated to building a better, stronger Web3 future.
What is the live trading price of Builders today?
The current trading price of Builders stands at ₹0.0096069652475947626000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for BUILDERS?
BUILDERS recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Builders?
In the last 24 hours, Builders has seen a price movement of 12.92%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Builders traded in today?
Within the past day, Builders fluctuated between ₹0.008412498336372624000 and ₹0.0102522829618592438000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
