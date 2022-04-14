Buildr (BLDR) Tokenomics
Buildr is an AI-powered on-chain companion that enables users to launch tokens, perform token swaps, place limit orders, and automate DeFi actions using natural language. Built on BNB Smart Chain, Buildr combines AI with blockchain infrastructure to simplify on-chain execution. The $BLDR token powers the Buildr platform, providing access to exclusive features, agent usage, governance, and rev-share.
Buildr (BLDR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Buildr (BLDR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Buildr (BLDR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BLDR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BLDR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
