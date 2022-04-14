Built Different (BUILT) Information

Built Different is not just a token; it’s a movement. Inspired by the relentless pursuit of greatness, Built Different embodies the spirit of innovation, ambition, and breaking barriers. Positioned as a standout project on the Solana ecosystem, it draws parallels to the meteoric rise of coins like $Sigma and $Giga, capturing the imagination of those who aspire for more in life and in crypto.

Core Values: • Innovation: Pushing boundaries in the crypto space. • Resilience: Built to thrive in any market conditions. • Community: Empowering individuals to stride for more together.

Why Built Different? Built Different is more than a financial asset—it’s a badge of honor for those who see themselves as visionaries, risk-takers, and builders of the future. With its catchy slogan and bold ethos, it appeals to a new generation of crypto investors who crave purpose beyond profits.