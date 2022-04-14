BullDogito (BDOGITO) Tokenomics
BullDogito (BDOGITO) Information
The Bulldogito project is an innovative initiative in the cryptocurrency market that combines the popular appeal of memes with the security and sustainability of Real World Assets (RWA). Its goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in a disruptive and sustainable project that merges fun, innovation, and value appreciation.
Bulldogito stands out due to its structure that incorporates RWAs, providing stability and reliability in the market. The pre-sale raised $400,000, attracting over 5,000 investors and establishing itself as a milestone of trust. Additionally, the project adopts a scarcity model by burning more than 50% of its total supply, increasing the token's potential for appreciation.
Investors in Bulldogito will gain access to exclusive benefits, such as profit-sharing from RWAs, decentralized governance, and loyalty reward programs. Managed by PIXSWAP, a well-established platform in the Brazilian cryptocurrency market, the project ensures transparency, security, and solid results.
The roadmap outlines strategies for exchange listings, global expansion, and strategic partnerships, aiming to establish itself as a reference in the cryptocurrency market while promoting positive economic and social impact
BullDogito (BDOGITO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for BullDogito (BDOGITO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
BullDogito (BDOGITO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of BullDogito (BDOGITO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BDOGITO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BDOGITO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BDOGITO's tokenomics
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.