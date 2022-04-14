Burncoin (BURN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Burncoin (BURN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Burncoin (BURN) Information Burncoin ($BURN) is a deflationary Solana-based meme coin with a fixed 21 million supply and no team, no insiders, and no inflation. Every swap and wallet transfer burns 4.20% of the tokens — permanently. Built using Solana Token Extensions, the burn is enforced on-chain by the protocol itself. Launched via a fair Dutch auction with no VC allocations, Burncoin is a community-owned token forged in the spirit of scarcity and decentralization — a fiery sibling to Bitcoin, but made to burn. Official Website: https://getburncoin.com/

Burncoin (BURN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Burncoin (BURN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 705.08K Total Supply: $ 20.96M Circulating Supply: $ 19.96M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 740.40K All-Time High: $ 0.177496 All-Time Low: $ 0.0164842 Current Price: $ 0.03533248

Burncoin (BURN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Burncoin (BURN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BURN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BURN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

