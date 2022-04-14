Burt (BURT) Tokenomics
Burt (BURT) Information
Burt is a 100% fair launched KRC20 meme coin on the Kaspa blockchain. No pre minting, no team token allocation.
Burt was just an average Martian chilling on his moon crater, sipping cosmic cocktails and binge-watching Earth's satellite TV. But one fateful night, while scrolling through Earth's memes, Burt stumbled upon something revolutionary: crypto. The idea of decentralized moon bucks got Burt so excited, he packed his space fanny pack, hopped on his trusty space scooter, and charted a course straight for Earth to cash in on the $KAS craze.
Understanding the tokenomics of Burt (BURT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BURT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BURT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
