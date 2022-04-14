BUU (BUU) Information

In the shadows, a community arose, a new vibe, a mischievous vibe. It’s all about the community and art. Together, we’re building a playful realm where creativity and fun collide.

We are the little devils that stir the pot and flip the script. Born from mischief, we thrive on chaos, fun, and breaking the rules—just enough to leave a mark, but not enough to destroy. We’re here to give meme culture a face, a soul, and a spark of playful rebellion. No lifeless coins, no empty promises—just endless fun, creativity, and a world where digital mischief meets real-world impact.