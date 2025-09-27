BUY THE HAT (BTH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00045905 24H High $ 0.00060855 All Time High $ 0.01883819 Lowest Price $ 0.00043734 Price Change (1H) +0.74% Price Change (1D) +21.07% Price Change (7D) -9.55%

BUY THE HAT (BTH) real-time price is $0.00058116. Over the past 24 hours, BTH traded between a low of $ 0.00045905 and a high of $ 0.00060855, showing active market volatility. BTH's all-time high price is $ 0.01883819, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00043734.

In terms of short-term performance, BTH has changed by +0.74% over the past hour, +21.07% over 24 hours, and -9.55% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

BUY THE HAT (BTH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 568.93K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 568.93K Circulation Supply 978.96M Total Supply 978,958,473.8720095

The current Market Cap of BUY THE HAT is $ 568.93K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BTH is 978.96M, with a total supply of 978958473.8720095. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 568.93K.