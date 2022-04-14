Buz Economy (BUZ) Information

The Buz Economy is a LaunchPad on Base. Buz provides a robust ecosystem designed to propel projects to success with a suite of unique tools and resources. Projects launched with Buz harness the power of the BUZ token, tools and partners, seamlessly integrating into the Buz economy.

Buz facilitates strategic partnerships, offering critical networking opportunities. Projects also benefit from increased reach and visibility through access to an expansive audience.