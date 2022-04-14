Cairo (CAIRO) Tokenomics
Cairo the dog is a fearless warrior who played a pivotal role in the capture of Osama bin Laden. Now he has claimed the title of "The Alpha of Dog Meme Coins!" Liquidity Burned 🔥 TX: https://etherscan.io/tx/0x9f3571d10a1939bb503600b61e0589c5930b65d6f89b1ef710f5c2df85408efe
https://app.uniswap.org/swap?&chain=mainnet&use=v2&outputCurrency=0xc0e10854ab40b2e59a5519c481161a090f1162a0
0xc0e10854ab40b2E59A5519C481161a090f1162A0
Cairo (CAIRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Cairo (CAIRO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CAIRO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CAIRO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
