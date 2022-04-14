FC Barcelona FT (BAR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FC Barcelona FT (BAR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FC Barcelona FT (BAR) Information FC Barcelona Fan Tokens ($BAR) are digital assets that can be purchased through the Socios.com app, which will reward fans from all over the world for every activity they take on the app. They can climb leaderboards and earn reward points that can be used to purchase exclusive items and once-in-a-lifetime events. $BAR Fan Token holders can also expect a slew of new and exciting services, including chat, fan token trading, games and community challenges. Official Website: https://chiliz.com Block Explorer: https://chiliscan.com/token/0xfd3c73b3b09d418841dd6aff341b2d6e3aba433b Buy BAR Now!

FC Barcelona FT (BAR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FC Barcelona FT (BAR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.48M $ 14.48M $ 14.48M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 12.67M $ 12.67M $ 12.67M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 6.42 $ 6.42 $ 6.42 All-Time Low: $ 0.991574489714179 $ 0.991574489714179 $ 0.991574489714179 Current Price: $ 1.143 $ 1.143 $ 1.143 Learn more about FC Barcelona FT (BAR) price

FC Barcelona FT (BAR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FC Barcelona FT (BAR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BAR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BAR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BAR's tokenomics, explore BAR token's live price!

