Cakedog (CAKEDOG) Information Cakedog is the first token to launch from pancakeswap’s new platform SpringBoard. It is a platform similar to pump.fun but on BSC and launched by a respected DEX. Cakedog brings together lovers of cake and all dog lovers. It is a CTO project where to community has been contributing to content. Cakedog will produce 2D & 3D animation and produce viral content for social media. Cakedog aims to bring exposure to the BNB chain through content and gain pancakeswap’s recognition. Official Website: https://cakedogbsc.com/ Buy CAKEDOG Now!

Market Cap: $ 81.39K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 81.39K
All-Time High: $ 0.00325348
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

Cakedog (CAKEDOG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cakedog (CAKEDOG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CAKEDOG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CAKEDOG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CAKEDOG's tokenomics, explore CAKEDOG token's live price!

