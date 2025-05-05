Cakedog Price (CAKEDOG)
The live price of Cakedog (CAKEDOG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 87.90K USD. CAKEDOG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cakedog Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cakedog price change within the day is -1.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the CAKEDOG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CAKEDOG price information.
During today, the price change of Cakedog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cakedog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cakedog to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cakedog to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.46%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-8.62%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-37.72%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cakedog: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.10%
-1.46%
-4.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cakedog is the first token to launch from pancakeswap’s new platform SpringBoard. It is a platform similar to pump.fun but on BSC and launched by a respected DEX. Cakedog brings together lovers of cake and all dog lovers. It is a CTO project where to community has been contributing to content. Cakedog will produce 2D & 3D animation and produce viral content for social media. Cakedog aims to bring exposure to the BNB chain through content and gain pancakeswap’s recognition.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CAKEDOG to VND
₫--
|1 CAKEDOG to AUD
A$--
|1 CAKEDOG to GBP
￡--
|1 CAKEDOG to EUR
€--
|1 CAKEDOG to USD
$--
|1 CAKEDOG to MYR
RM--
|1 CAKEDOG to TRY
₺--
|1 CAKEDOG to JPY
¥--
|1 CAKEDOG to RUB
₽--
|1 CAKEDOG to INR
₹--
|1 CAKEDOG to IDR
Rp--
|1 CAKEDOG to KRW
₩--
|1 CAKEDOG to PHP
₱--
|1 CAKEDOG to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CAKEDOG to BRL
R$--
|1 CAKEDOG to CAD
C$--
|1 CAKEDOG to BDT
৳--
|1 CAKEDOG to NGN
₦--
|1 CAKEDOG to UAH
₴--
|1 CAKEDOG to VES
Bs--
|1 CAKEDOG to PKR
Rs--
|1 CAKEDOG to KZT
₸--
|1 CAKEDOG to THB
฿--
|1 CAKEDOG to TWD
NT$--
|1 CAKEDOG to AED
د.إ--
|1 CAKEDOG to CHF
Fr--
|1 CAKEDOG to HKD
HK$--
|1 CAKEDOG to MAD
.د.م--
|1 CAKEDOG to MXN
$--