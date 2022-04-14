Calaxy (CLXY) Tokenomics
Calaxy (CLXY) Information
The Creator’s Galaxy Protocol is a decentralized, permissionless protocol dedicated to content creator monetization via the use of social tokens and NFTs. $CLXY acts as governance and gas fees for The Creator’s Galaxy Ecosystem. The Creator’s Galaxy is the world’s first protocol that incorporates both NFTs and social tokens.
The Creator’s Galaxy Whitepaper: https://www.creatorsgalaxyfoundation.com/whitepaper.pdf
Calaxy App is the first application built on The Creator’s Galaxy Protocol and serves as a Twitter-like/Instagram-like interface for Creators to create and sell digital assets Fans are able to buy Creator tokens directly within the application by using fiat (and eventually $CLXY). Fans redeem these Creator tokens for familiar social media engagements like video calls, video messages, and exclusive content, making these the first Creator tokens with embedded utility. Over 200 celebrities, athletes, and influencers are pledged to launch their own social tokens via Calaxy App.
Calaxy App Whitepaper: https://assets.website-files.com/5fdaf342451dbb72b680336e/6140b8aeb1b5ecd7213f926d_Calaxy_Whitepaper_v1.0.pdf
Calaxy (CLXY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Calaxy (CLXY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CLXY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CLXY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
CLXY Price Prediction
