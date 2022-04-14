Calum (CALUM) Tokenomics
Calum (CALUM) Information
Calum is a curious and imaginative young boy who turns to the vast wonders of the universe as a way to navigate his own struggles with mental health. With a heart full of questions and a mind captivated by stars, planets, and galaxies, Calum finds solace in exploring the mysteries of space, both real and imagined. Each discovery—whether about black holes or constellations—mirrors his inner quest to understand himself and his emotions.
Through his cosmic adventures, Calum learns that the universe, like his own mind, is vast, sometimes chaotic, but endlessly beautiful. His story is one of hope, resilience, and the belief that even in the darkest voids, there’s always a light to guide you home.
Calum (CALUM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Calum (CALUM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Calum (CALUM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Calum (CALUM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CALUM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CALUM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
CALUM Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.