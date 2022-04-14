Camille (CAMILLE) Tokenomics
Camille is an AI agent built to simplify DeFi decisions, automatically detecting and analyzing a user’s positions across multiple DEXs and chains. Powered by Datai Network and real-time on-chain data, it delivers personalized yield strategies, from low-risk growth to short-term market plays. This AI Agent has real utility, and offers to its users a uniquely advanced way to access onchain data insights to help keep them informed and leveraging market analytics and dynamics to optimize their portfolios.
Function: In the First Version Current (V1) to be launched in March 2025, users will get access to:
- Portfolio Analysis: Gathers user pool data and compares performance against market metrics.
- LLM-Driven Recommendations: Evaluates pool trends (APY, IL, ROI) daily, assigning a recommendation score with insight tags (e.g., “Above Market Average,” “Most Volatile”).
- Automated Updates: Uses historical data snapshots to refine suggestions.
In the upcoming version (V2), users will be able to access (with earlier access for $CAMILLE holders):
- Advanced Pool Discovery: Beyond exact token pairs, Camille will find “similar” pools based on risk profiles and token attributes.
- DeFi Smart Wallet Tracking: for copy-trading services
- Customized Strategies: More nuanced approaches aligned with individual risk tolerance and broader market context.
- Trade Execution: Beyond optimizing portfolio and findings gem pools, users will be able to execute Camille’s recommendations in one click
Camille (CAMILLE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Camille (CAMILLE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CAMILLE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CAMILLE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
