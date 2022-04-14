CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA) Tokenomics
CANA tokens provide direct exposure to California Carbon Allowances, a $78 billion regulated commodity market with unique price characteristics. Each token represents ownership of physical carbon credits with a fixed price floor that rises at CPI +5%, backed by California's cap-and-trade program.
Token holders benefit from:
- Inflation protection through the automatically rising price floor
- Portfolio diversification with an asset uncorrelated to crypto markets
- Full DeFi composability - tradeable on CEX, DEX, and usable as collateral
- No minimum investment barriers - participate with a single token
- Oracle-based pricing ensuring transparent, verifiable valuation
The tokens are freely tradable ERC-20 tokens without regulatory restrictions, allow lists, or KYC requirements. This provides direct access to an institutional-grade commodity market that was previously only available to large corporations and compliance-heavy platforms.
CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CANA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CANA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
