More About CANA

CANA Price Info

CANA Whitepaper

CANA Official Website

CANA Tokenomics

CANA Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits Logo

CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits Price (CANA)

Unlisted

1 CANA to USD Live Price:

$27.96
$27.96$27.96
-1.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-01 09:27:23 (UTC+8)

CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 28.06
$ 28.06$ 28.06
24H Low
$ 28.73
$ 28.73$ 28.73
24H High

$ 28.06
$ 28.06$ 28.06

$ 28.73
$ 28.73$ 28.73

$ 29.52
$ 29.52$ 29.52

$ 27.23
$ 27.23$ 27.23

-0.35%

-1.98%

-0.72%

-0.72%

CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA) real-time price is $27.96. Over the past 24 hours, CANA traded between a low of $ 28.06 and a high of $ 28.73, showing active market volatility. CANA's all-time high price is $ 29.52, while its all-time low price is $ 27.23.

In terms of short-term performance, CANA has changed by -0.35% over the past hour, -1.98% over 24 hours, and -0.72% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA) Market Information

$ 361.43K
$ 361.43K$ 361.43K

--
----

$ 361.43K
$ 361.43K$ 361.43K

12.88K
12.88K 12.88K

12,881.71996657217
12,881.71996657217 12,881.71996657217

The current Market Cap of CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits is $ 361.43K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CANA is 12.88K, with a total supply of 12881.71996657217. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 361.43K.

CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits to USD was $ -0.56667702472134.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.56667702472134-1.98%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA)

CANA tokens provide **direct exposure to California Carbon Allowances**, a $78 billion regulated commodity market with unique price characteristics. Each token represents ownership of physical carbon credits with a **fixed price floor that rises at CPI +5%**, backed by California's cap-and-trade program. **Token holders benefit from:** - **Inflation protection** through the automatically rising price floor - **Portfolio diversification** with an asset uncorrelated to crypto markets - **Full DeFi composability** - tradeable on CEX, DEX, and usable as collateral - **No minimum investment barriers** - participate with a single token - **Oracle-based pricing** ensuring transparent, verifiable valuation The tokens are **freely tradable ERC-20 tokens** without regulatory restrictions, allow lists, or KYC requirements. This provides direct access to an institutional-grade commodity market that was previously only available to large corporations and compliance-heavy platforms.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits Price Prediction (USD)

How much will CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits.

Check the CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits price prediction now!

CANA to Local Currencies

CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CANA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA)

How much is CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA) worth today?
The live CANA price in USD is 27.96 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CANA to USD price?
The current price of CANA to USD is $ 27.96. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits?
The market cap for CANA is $ 361.43K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CANA?
The circulating supply of CANA is 12.88K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CANA?
CANA achieved an ATH price of 29.52 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CANA?
CANA saw an ATL price of 27.23 USD.
What is the trading volume of CANA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CANA is -- USD.
Will CANA go higher this year?
CANA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CANA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-01 09:27:23 (UTC+8)

CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-31 18:55:00Industry Updates
Data: WLFI valuation has increased over 21 times in the past 8 months, tomorrow's listing will bring "price revaluation"
08-31 04:25:00Industry Updates
Total stablecoin market cap grew by 2.63% over the past 7 days, exceeding $283.4 billion
08-30 21:35:00Industry Updates
Ethereum withdrawal trend continues, with a net outflow of 134,900 ETH from CEXs in the past 24 hours
08-30 12:37:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 39, Market Rapidly Enters "Fear" State
08-30 12:15:00Industry Updates
Crypto market sees widespread decline, BIGTIME, LPT drop over 15%
08-29 12:21:36Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index temporarily at 50, market remains in "neutral" state

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.