CANA tokens provide **direct exposure to California Carbon Allowances**, a $78 billion regulated commodity market with unique price characteristics. Each token represents ownership of physical carbon credits with a **fixed price floor that rises at CPI +5%**, backed by California's cap-and-trade program. **Token holders benefit from:** - **Inflation protection** through the automatically rising price floor - **Portfolio diversification** with an asset uncorrelated to crypto markets - **Full DeFi composability** - tradeable on CEX, DEX, and usable as collateral - **No minimum investment barriers** - participate with a single token - **Oracle-based pricing** ensuring transparent, verifiable valuation The tokens are **freely tradable ERC-20 tokens** without regulatory restrictions, allow lists, or KYC requirements. This provides direct access to an institutional-grade commodity market that was previously only available to large corporations and compliance-heavy platforms.

CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA) How much is CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits (CANA) worth today? The live CANA price in USD is 27.96 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CANA to USD price? $ 27.96 . Check out The current price of CANA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of CANA Holdings California Carbon Credits? The market cap for CANA is $ 361.43K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CANA? The circulating supply of CANA is 12.88K USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CANA? CANA achieved an ATH price of 29.52 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CANA? CANA saw an ATL price of 27.23 USD . What is the trading volume of CANA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CANA is -- USD . Will CANA go higher this year? CANA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CANA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

