Candle Cat is a meme coin. Candle Cat is the master of markets and the market maker. His army of red and green meme candles are linking bridge between all digitised assets. Launched by @Bull_BNB (X Influencer). 78% of the token supply was burnt to reward the community. We set the new meta. Other projects are following in our footsteps. Candle Cat was created as a lesson to all lazy devs. You no longer need to gamble on random meme coins that are likely a scam or rug. Candle Cat is neither of those, you are safe here. Community is everything and we value ours above all else, join us on the journey to VALHALLA...!!!
Understanding the tokenomics of Candle Cat (CANDLE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CANDLE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CANDLE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
