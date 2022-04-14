Discover key insights into Candle TV (CANDLE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Candle TV (CANDLE) Information

Candle.tv is a single channel livestreaming platform and a token launchpad. The livestream is a throwback to linear tv, one single invite-only channel that curates the best content creators.

The idea is to concentrate attention and energy to one channel, one launch.

The mission for Candle is to flip the script between culture & crypto. Candle introduces crypto’s own content platform to accelerate the creation and adoption of culture coins.