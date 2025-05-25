Candle TV Price (CANDLE)
The live price of Candle TV (CANDLE) today is 0.00246783 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 14.81M USD. CANDLE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Candle TV Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Candle TV price change within the day is -10.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the CANDLE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CANDLE price information.
During today, the price change of Candle TV to USD was $ -0.000283454128793755.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Candle TV to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Candle TV to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Candle TV to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000283454128793755
|-10.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Candle TV: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.26%
-10.30%
+128.24%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Candle.tv is a single channel livestreaming platform and a token launchpad. The livestream is a throwback to linear tv, one single invite-only channel that curates the best content creators. The idea is to concentrate attention and energy to one channel, one launch. The mission for Candle is to flip the script between culture & crypto. Candle introduces crypto’s own content platform to accelerate the creation and adoption of culture coins.
