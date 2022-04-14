CaoCao (CAOCAO) Information

A community-driven value token on BNB Smart Chain inspired by the legacy of Cao Cao and the Three Kingdoms era.

CaoCao (CAOCAO) is a value token deployed on the BNB Smart Chain and jointly issued by the “Three Kingdoms Community.” The project draws inspiration from the historical figure Cao Cao and the Wei Dynasty, symbolizing ambition, strategy, and legacy.

With a fixed supply of 50 million tokens and mechanisms such as liquidity provision, transaction fees, and token burns, CaoCao introduces a utility-focused ecosystem designed for long-term community growth. The token integrates cultural heritage with blockchain functionality, positioning itself as both a digital asset and a representation of collective vision.