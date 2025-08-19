More About CAPA

Capa Price (CAPA)

1 CAPA to USD Live Price:

$0.00187268
0.00%1D
Capa (CAPA) Live Price Chart
Capa (CAPA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0.02191833
$ 0.00084984
Capa (CAPA) real-time price is $0.00187268. Over the past 24 hours, CAPA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CAPA's all-time high price is $ 0.02191833, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00084984.

In terms of short-term performance, CAPA has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Capa (CAPA) Market Information

$ 293.56K
--
$ 936.34K
157.06M
500,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Capa is $ 293.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAPA is 157.06M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 936.34K.

Capa (CAPA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Capa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Capa to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Capa to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Capa to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0.00000000000.00%
60 Days$ 0.00000000000.00%
90 Days$ 0--

What is Capa (CAPA)

Capapult brings Solid and CAPA to TERRA. SOLID is an over-collateralized and fully decentralized softpegged stablecoin. CAPA is the governance token of Capapult and by using the governance poll stakers will decide the future for CAPAPULT

Capa Price Prediction (USD)

Capa (CAPA) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Capa (CAPA)

How much is Capa (CAPA) worth today?
The live CAPA price in USD is 0.00187268 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CAPA to USD price?
The current price of CAPA to USD is $ 0.00187268. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Capa?
The market cap for CAPA is $ 293.56K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CAPA?
The circulating supply of CAPA is 157.06M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CAPA?
CAPA achieved an ATH price of 0.02191833 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CAPA?
CAPA saw an ATL price of 0.00084984 USD.
What is the trading volume of CAPA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CAPA is -- USD.
Will CAPA go higher this year?
CAPA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CAPA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

