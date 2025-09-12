Captain Ethereum Price (CAPTAIN)
-3.66%
+8.36%
--
--
Captain Ethereum (CAPTAIN) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CAPTAIN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CAPTAIN's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, CAPTAIN has changed by -3.66% over the past hour, +8.36% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Captain Ethereum is $ 120.79K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAPTAIN is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 120.79K.
During today, the price change of Captain Ethereum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Captain Ethereum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Captain Ethereum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Captain Ethereum to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+8.36%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Captain Ethereum ($Captain) is an ERC-20 memecoin launched in February 2025 and inspired by the official mascot of the ETHDenver conference, affiliated with the Ethereum Foundation. The project introduces Captain Ethereum and the Regenerates, characters in a narrative-driven world called the Etherverse. Through daily original memes, videos, and lore, the Etherverse explores themes from web3 culture. Real-world mascots debuted at ETHDenver 2025, and branding has been confirmed for ETHDenver 2026. The token features a fixed supply, a renounced contract, and permanently locked and burned liquidity. Captain Ethereum blends symbolic storytelling, grassroots meme culture, and Ethereum community heritage into an evolving cultural project.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-11 22:05:00
|Industry Updates
U.S. August unadjusted CPI annual rate recorded at 2.9%, in line with market expectations
|09-11 17:57:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index Reaches 90-Day High, Currently at 67
|09-11 14:45:00
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF saw net inflows of $741.5 million, while Ethereum ETF saw net inflows of $171.5 million
|09-11 06:45:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals resume, with a net outflow of 2,918.57 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
|09-11 04:54:00
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: The Combination of Blockchain and AI Will Usher in New Prosperity, SEC Determined to Seize Current Opportunities
|09-10 13:05:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoin rally may be "short-lived," crypto market cap falls below $4 trillion
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.