ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live Capybara LULU price today is 0 USD.LULU market cap is 13,915.03 USD. Track real-time LULU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Capybara LULU price today is 0 USD.LULU market cap is 13,915.03 USD. Track real-time LULU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About LULU

LULU Price Info

What is LULU

LULU Tokenomics

LULU Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Capybara LULU Logo

Capybara LULU Price (LULU)

Unlisted

1 LULU to USD Live Price:

--
----
-0.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Capybara LULU (LULU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:39:37 (UTC+8)

Capybara LULU Price Today

The live Capybara LULU (LULU) price today is --, with a 0.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current LULU to USD conversion rate is -- per LULU.

Capybara LULU currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,915.03, with a circulating supply of 1.00B LULU. During the last 24 hours, LULU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LULU moved +0.02% in the last hour and -0.26% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Capybara LULU (LULU) Market Information

$ 13.92K
$ 13.92K$ 13.92K

--
----

$ 13.92K
$ 13.92K$ 13.92K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Capybara LULU is $ 13.92K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LULU is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.92K.

Capybara LULU Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.02%

-0.23%

-0.26%

-0.26%

Capybara LULU (LULU) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Capybara LULU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Capybara LULU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Capybara LULU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Capybara LULU to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.23%
30 Days$ 0+14.88%
60 Days$ 0-17.34%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Capybara LULU

Capybara LULU (LULU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LULU in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Capybara LULU (LULU) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Capybara LULU could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Capybara LULU will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for LULU price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Capybara LULU Price Prediction.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Capybara LULU

What is the real-time price of Capybara LULU today?

The live price of Capybara LULU stands at ₹0.0012501906694165902000, moving -0.23% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for LULU?

LULU has traded between ₹0.0012456968136674292000 and ₹0.0012735587193122274000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Capybara LULU showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is LULU currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests LULU is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Capybara LULU?

With a market cap of ₹1250642.7513049557966000, Capybara LULU is ranked #10527, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has LULU seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Capybara LULU compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹0.03720912560305308000, while the ATL is ₹0.001042574533805352000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence LULU's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), category performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes), and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Capybara LULU

How much will 1 Capybara LULU be worth in 2030?
If Capybara LULU were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Capybara LULU prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:39:37 (UTC+8)

Capybara LULU (LULU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about Capybara LULU

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$6.4000
$6.4000$6.4000

+8,433.33%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.509
$2.509$2.509

+150.90%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$120.48
$120.48$120.48

+72.11%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03130
$0.03130$0.03130

+7.37%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$6.4000
$6.4000$6.4000

+8,433.33%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000002000
$0.0000000000000000002000$0.0000000000000000002000

+166.66%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.509
$2.509$2.509

+150.90%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000001993
$0.0000000000000001993$0.0000000000000001993

+149.12%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001227
$0.00001227$0.00001227

+72.33%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.