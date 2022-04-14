What is the real-time price of Capybara LULU today?

The live price of Capybara LULU stands at ₹0.0012501906694165902000, moving -0.23% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for LULU?

LULU has traded between ₹0.0012456968136674292000 and ₹0.0012735587193122274000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Capybara LULU showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is LULU currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests LULU is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Capybara LULU?

With a market cap of ₹1250642.7513049557966000, Capybara LULU is ranked #10527, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has LULU seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Capybara LULU compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹0.03720912560305308000, while the ATL is ₹0.001042574533805352000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence LULU's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1000000000.0 tokens), category performance within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes), and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.