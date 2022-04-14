Capybara Token (CAPY) Tokenomics
Capybara1995 was established by a select members of what remained of the $SENDOR Telegram community after the developers rugged the project. We wanted to make every victim whole.
So we airdropped a gift to those that stayed until the end. $CAPY is network spirituality. CAPY is a digital wellness platform that is based on value and a paradigm shift. It aims to be the alternative economy and represents techno-optimism. $CAPY is based on value.
$CAPY represents a paradigm shift. $CAPY aims to be the alternative economy. $CAPY is a representation of techno-optimism. $CAPY can be found on Twitter, Telegram, and Etherscan. $CAPY is a platform for permanent innovation and currently has a temporary microsite.
Welcome to the Spiritual Economy.
Understanding the tokenomics of Capybara Token (CAPY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CAPY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CAPY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.