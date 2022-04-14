Capybara Token (CAPY) Information

Capybara1995 was established by a select members of what remained of the $SENDOR Telegram community after the developers rugged the project. We wanted to make every victim whole.

So we airdropped a gift to those that stayed until the end. $CAPY is network spirituality. CAPY is a digital wellness platform that is based on value and a paradigm shift. It aims to be the alternative economy and represents techno-optimism. $CAPY is based on value.

$CAPY represents a paradigm shift. $CAPY aims to be the alternative economy. $CAPY is a representation of techno-optimism. $CAPY can be found on Twitter, Telegram, and Etherscan. $CAPY is a platform for permanent innovation and currently has a temporary microsite.

Welcome to the Spiritual Economy.