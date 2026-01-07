Card Strategy (CSTRAT) Tokenomics
GradeVault is a self-sustaining ecosystem that connects the world of Pokémon cards with crypto. Every trade of the native token, $CSTRAT, powers The Perpetual Pokémon Card Machine, an on-chain system that automatically buys graded Pokémon cards, sells them for profit, and uses 100% of those profits to buy back and burn $CSTRAT
It’s a fusion of culture, finance, and technology, where real cards are held in vaults, every move is visible on-chain, and the system never stops collecting or compounding. The goal is simple: turn Pokémon cards into a yield-bearing, backed asset class that lasts for generations
The project was built by long-time DeFi builders and early Cryptopunk OGs
Card Strategy (CSTRAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Card Strategy (CSTRAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CSTRAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CSTRAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
