Carlo (CARLO) Tokenomics
Carlo (CARLO) Information
Meet Carlo, the dog with a pink asshole. Clinically insane? You bet. But that's what makes him a legend at flipping profits.
Now, he’s got his sights on dominating Base... And he wants you in on the scheme. Think of it as strapping into a decommissioned Soviet rollercoaster — downright psychotic but man will you have a story to tell.
So if you’re game, better buckle up cause this dog's about to drag his big balls all over Base.
(Just one rule... NEVER ask about his past)
Carlo (CARLO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Carlo (CARLO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Carlo (CARLO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Carlo (CARLO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CARLO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CARLO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CARLO's tokenomics, explore CARLO token's live price!
CARLO Price Prediction
Want to know where CARLO might be heading? Our CARLO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.