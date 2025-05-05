Carlo Price (CARLO)
The live price of Carlo (CARLO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 729.13K USD. CARLO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Carlo Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Carlo price change within the day is +0.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Carlo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Carlo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Carlo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Carlo to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.86%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+7.35%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-45.02%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Carlo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.28%
+0.86%
-0.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Meet Carlo, the dog with a pink asshole. Clinically insane? You bet. But that's what makes him a legend at flipping profits. Now, he’s got his sights on dominating Base... And he wants you in on the scheme. Think of it as strapping into a decommissioned Soviet rollercoaster — downright psychotic but man will you have a story to tell. So if you’re game, better buckle up cause this dog's about to drag his big balls all over Base. (Just one rule... NEVER ask about his past)
