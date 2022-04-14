Cas9 (CRISPR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Cas9 (CRISPR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Cas9 (CRISPR) Information Community led CRISPR AI research We're building a revolutionary way to fund and advance CRISPR research through a two-token system. The DAO governs both research direction and value distribution, ensuring community-driven decisions benefit all token holders. CRISPR represents your stake in the research outcomes. Value flows to holders through: Strategic buybacks directed by DAO voting Profit distribution from successful research Priority access to new technologies Value appreciation as research succeeds Official Website: https://crisprai.org/ Buy CRISPR Now!

Cas9 (CRISPR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cas9 (CRISPR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 158.07K $ 158.07K $ 158.07K Total Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M Circulating Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 158.07K $ 158.07K $ 158.07K All-Time High: $ 0.00928437 $ 0.00928437 $ 0.00928437 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00015809 $ 0.00015809 $ 0.00015809 Learn more about Cas9 (CRISPR) price

Cas9 (CRISPR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cas9 (CRISPR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRISPR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRISPR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CRISPR's tokenomics, explore CRISPR token's live price!

CRISPR Price Prediction Want to know where CRISPR might be heading? Our CRISPR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CRISPR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!