CastDex (CASTDEX) Information CastDex is a next-generation market analysis platform that aggregates real-time data from over 100 chains and surfaces the hottest tokens on Farcaster. Rather than relying on algorithms alone, CastDex puts the power in your hands: each user gets one upvote and one rocket per day to signal the coins they believe in—fueling a genuine, community-driven leaderboard. Discover emerging trends, track on-chain momentum, and see which projects are catching fire before anyone else. Official Website: https://castdex.vercel.app/about Buy CASTDEX Now!

Market Cap: $ 56.62K
Total Supply: $ 100.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 70.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 80.88K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

CastDex (CASTDEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CastDex (CASTDEX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CASTDEX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CASTDEX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CASTDEX's tokenomics, explore CASTDEX token's live price!

